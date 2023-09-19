WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $888,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.94. 564,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.