Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 86,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,577,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.22. The company had a trading volume of 779,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,669. The stock has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.97 and its 200-day moving average is $381.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,267 shares of company stock worth $164,793,283. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

