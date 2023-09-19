Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,442. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

