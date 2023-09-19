WEMIX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.59 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002445 BTC on major exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $211.02 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 973,790,934 coins and its circulating supply is 317,425,560 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 973,748,121.6403732 with 317,379,958.2351049 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.6687235 USD and is up 14.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $9,914,400.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

