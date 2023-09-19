Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,480 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. 200,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

