Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $136,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. 2,062,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,179,101. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.84%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

