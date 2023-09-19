Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $327,000 Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FHI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,380. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,522. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

