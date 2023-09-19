Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. 3,878,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,126,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

