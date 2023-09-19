William B. Spence Sells 3,302 Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $32,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SDIG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 183,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($1.13). Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

