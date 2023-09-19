WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Price Up 3.2%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.71 and last traded at $67.60. Approximately 40,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 247,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

WNS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

