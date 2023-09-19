Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $914,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,118,563. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

