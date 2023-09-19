Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $421.41 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $421.41 million and $33.16 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $25.81 or 0.00094863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00046635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00027932 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

