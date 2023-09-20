353 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $624.91. 157,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,737. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $667.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

