42-coin Price Tops $29,654.10 on Major Exchanges (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for about $29,654.10 or 1.10052383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $55.74 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00238370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

