Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 733 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

