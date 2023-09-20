Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 48,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 135,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

