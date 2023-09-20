agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Update

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,190,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 36,380,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

agilon health Price Performance

NYSE:AGL remained flat at $18.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. 164,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,620. agilon health has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGL. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on agilon health

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $1,484,513 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,097,000 after buying an additional 7,985,420 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,835 shares during the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.