Aion (AION) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $346.10

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $346.10 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00147469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00050134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027367 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003672 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.