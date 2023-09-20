Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.93

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 40 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

Aisin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). Aisin had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Aisin Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

