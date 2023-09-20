Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Up 7.1%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. 604,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 334,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Akerna Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.67.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.20). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 475.50% and a negative net margin of 251.68%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
About Akerna
Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.
