Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Up 7.1%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. 604,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 334,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Akerna Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.67.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.20). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 475.50% and a negative net margin of 251.68%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Akerna

About Akerna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Akerna by 68.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akerna by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Akerna by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akerna by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 792,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.

