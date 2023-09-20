Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.83

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.83 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.57). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 47.20 ($0.58), with a volume of 573,778 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £253.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83.

In other Alliance Pharma news, insider Jo Le Couilliard purchased 40,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £20,068.93 ($24,859.32). In related news, insider Andrew Franklin acquired 50,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,984.12 ($30,947.75). Also, insider Jo Le Couilliard acquired 40,957 shares of Alliance Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £20,068.93 ($24,859.32). 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

