American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 937.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.42. 90,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,495. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

