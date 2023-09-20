Analysts’ New Coverage for September 20th (ADC, APPTF, EPR, EPRT, FCPT, GLPI, NNN, O, SRC, SRRTF)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, September 20th:

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

CIBC began coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

