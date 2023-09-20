Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boston Scientific (BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/20/2023 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Boston Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2023 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2023 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2023 – Boston Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2023 – Boston Scientific had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2023 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2023 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/17/2023 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $61.00.

7/28/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. 6,505,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,006,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,768 shares of company stock worth $10,693,491 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

