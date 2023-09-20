Ankr One Day Volume Reaches $15.92 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $195.02 million and $15.92 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01909413 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $9,078,499.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

