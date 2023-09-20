Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.20. 5,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Aozora Bank Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

