Arbitrum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.08 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $134.91 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.85586232 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $137,872,181.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

