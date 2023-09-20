Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ACRE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. 378,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,890. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $561.16 million, a P/E ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -1,319.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACRE shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

