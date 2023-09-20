Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $1,624,070.60 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. 897,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,461. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

