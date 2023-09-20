Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.22

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.22 and traded as low as C$7.07. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.12, with a volume of 421,532 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 0.6 %
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
