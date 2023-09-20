Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 2.8%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.85. 45,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 445,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Arvinas Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $24,007,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Arvinas by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,340,000 after purchasing an additional 606,500 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after purchasing an additional 594,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 373,739 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

