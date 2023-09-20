Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 223 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,295,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.94. 302,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,389. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

