Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $416.92

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.92 ($5.16) and traded as low as GBX 395 ($4.89). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 400 ($4.95), with a volume of 19,009 shares changing hands.

Avingtrans Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 406.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of £127.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,142.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Further Reading

