Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.88 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $641.98 million and $23.88 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $4.55 or 0.00016783 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,959,793 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,959,792.9338294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.51094265 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $23,704,230.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

