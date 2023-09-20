Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $162.55 million and $1.46 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002962 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006694 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 211,085,399,287,981,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 211,087,414,854,716,096 with 149,281,673,477,099,744 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $1,713,707.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.