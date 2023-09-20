Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Short Interest Up 9.9% in August

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE:ITCL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911. Banco Itaú Chile has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Banco Itaú Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

