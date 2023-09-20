Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.69

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.69 and traded as low as $13.89. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 16,160 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BSET shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSET

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.