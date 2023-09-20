Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 22,550,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,282,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 411.18% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bausch Health Companies

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $55,351.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817,975 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,700,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,700,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,821,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Stories

