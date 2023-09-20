BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 458,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,790,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

