BitShares Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $27.03 million and approximately $344,867.47 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001439 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,063,964 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

