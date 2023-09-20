Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,101 shares of company stock valued at $160,704. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. 353,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

