Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $436.54

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 436.54 ($5.41) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.95). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 400 ($4.95), with a volume of 34,535 shares trading hands.

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 423.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 436.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,620.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 71,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £291,514.95 ($361,098.66). Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

