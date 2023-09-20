BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 360,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at $547,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $272,655.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $386,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,444 shares of company stock worth $3,338,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BXC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $98.33.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $815.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

