BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $215.63 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $215.63 or 0.00794031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $33.17 billion and $344.25 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,847,861 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BNB
