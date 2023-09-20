BNB Price Tops $214.23 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $214.23 or 0.00790834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $32.96 billion and $357.35 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,847,818 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,847,923.0209963. The last known price of BNB is 216.12497472 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1630 active market(s) with $385,260,226.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

