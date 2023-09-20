Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) versus Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Financial Analysis

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Free Report) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Boxed alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boxed and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Dingdong (Cayman) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 153.69%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Boxed.

Boxed has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and Dingdong (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00 Dingdong (Cayman) $3.58 billion 0.11 -$118.07 million ($0.26) -6.52

Boxed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman). Dingdong (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) -1.76% -84.52% -2.96%

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats Boxed on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

(Get Free Report)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.