BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 3.3%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 106,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 552,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

The stock has a market cap of $870.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BRC had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in BRC by 556.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

