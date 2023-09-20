Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 540,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.5 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance

Brookfield Property Preferred stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 14,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,045. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30.

Brookfield Property Preferred Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

