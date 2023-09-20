Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,743,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,369,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,393,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,540,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,673,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRKH remained flat at $10.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,814. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. Burtech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.