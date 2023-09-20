Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.9 %

CPB traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPB

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.